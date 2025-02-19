3rd Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Image via www.kadokawa.co.jp © Cosaji, Miri Mikawa, aki, Kadokawa

Kadokawa is listing the third compiled book volume of Cosaji 's manga adaptation of Miri Mikawa and aki's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ~ Gin Satō-shi no Ie ~ ( Sugar Apple Fairy Tale : The Silver Sugarmaker's House) as the final volume. The volume will ship on April 4.

The series follows Silver Sugarmaster Anne and her husband, the warrior fairy Challe, in their wedded life as they run a confectionary store. The two are sent out, however, as negotiators for the sugar apple harvest.

Cosaji launched the manga adaptation in August 2023 in Kadokawa 's Comic Walker platform and FLOS COMIC label. Kadokawa shipped the second volume on October 4.

The manga adaptation is based on Mikawa and aki's new arc, which launched in December 2022. The new arc's first volume titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Gin Satō-shi to Shinku no Yoake (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Silver Sugar Master and the Deep Crimson Dawn) shipped in December 2022. The arc ended with the new volume titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Gin Satō-shi to Kogane no Chikai (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Silver Sugar Master and the Golden Vow) last March.

Yozora no Udon 's manga adaptation of Miri Mikawa 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series ended in December 2023. Yozora no Udon launched the novels' second manga adaptation in Young Ace magazine in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in June 2022, and the fourth volume last March.

Mikawa and aki launched the original Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel series in April 2010, and ended it in the 17th volume in February 2015. The original novel series released a new Collector's Edition for the first three volumes, which shipped in December 2022, February 2023, and March 2023. Yen Press has licensed both the original light novel series and Yozora no Udon 's manga adaptation.

Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.