Kei Toume's Karakida-ke no Kosho Gurashi Manga Ends

Manga about 3 sisters taking over their grandfather's 2nd hand bookstore launched in 2021

Image via Amazon ©Kei Toume, Shueisha

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(Karakida Family's Life With Old Books) manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on the three Karakida sisters, who moved in Tokyo's Jinbōchō neighborhood, well known as a center for print media and second-hand classic books, to take over their late grandfather's second-hand bookstore.

Toume launched the manga in Grand Jump in 2021. Shueisha will publish the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in May.

Toume ended the Kūden no Himegimi ( Rocky Princess or lit., Static Princess) manga in May 2021.

The manga is a continuation of Toume's earlier Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) manga. The original manga launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga then relaunched with the new title Kūden no Himegimi in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019. Kodansha released the third and final volume in May 2021.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga inspired a television anime by Yoshiyuki Fujiwara and Dōga Kōbō that premiered in April 2020.