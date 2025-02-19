Mosae Nohara Ends Abel and the Demon Lord Manga on March 18

Manga about prince forging contract with demon launched in February 2024

Image via Amazon ©Mosae Nohara, Square Enix

Abel to Makai no Ō

The March issue of'smagazine reported on Tuesday thatwill end the) manga in the magazine's next issue on March 18.

The grand fantasy adventure manga centers on Abel, the second prince of a kingdom. He is kind-hearted and well-loved by the people, but his older brother, the kingdom's first prince Strain, does not like him and treats him harshly. One day, a demon appears in front of Abel and tells him that he can make all of Abel's wishes come true, if he forges a contract with him. Abel declines the offer, but he is forced to get involved with the demon after a major incident.

Nohara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in February 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 25.

Nohara launched the manga adaptation of the new BEM anime on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app in July 2019. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020.

Yen Press is releasing Nohara's From the Red Fog manga in English. The manga ended in July 2022.

