Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories Manga's Magistus Arc Ends

The special jumbo April issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine published the final chapter of the Magistus arc of Naohito Miyoshi and Shin Yoshida 's Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories manga on Thursday. A new arc, Madō Taisen-hen (Magical War arc), will launch in a future issue of V Jump .

The Magistus arc began in January 2024.

The story revolves around Crowley, a young boy doing research on magic. He grew up in the sorcerers' village Greybeard, unaware of his destiny.

Konami Digital Entertainment is credited with planning cooperation.

The series launched in April 2022 with the Sky Strikers storyline, which centered on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family. The arc ended in October 2023.

The manga serializes alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime revealed in December the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime will have a remastered version that will air on TV Tokyo in April 2025 to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary.

