Yūki Imada's Shadow the Hedgehog Manga Ends
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Imada launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in September 2024.
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film, which features Shadow, opened in December 2024. The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The worldwide earnings of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise, surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S.
The Sonic X Shadow Generations game debuted for the for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in October 2024. The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations, remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.
The live-action Knuckles spinoff series in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise debuted in April 2024 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ and has six episodes.
Imada ended the Mini4King manga with Hiroyuki Takei in April 2023.
