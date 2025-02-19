Yūki Imada's Shadow the Hedgehog Manga Ends

Manga's compiled book volume ships in April

Image via CoroCoro

Monthly Coro Coro Comics

Shadow the Hedgehog

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on February 15. The manga's one compiled book volume will ship in April.

Imada launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in September 2024.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film, which features Shadow, opened in December 2024. The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The worldwide earnings of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise , surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S.

The Sonic X Shadow Generations game debuted for the for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in October 2024. The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise debuted in April 2024 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ and has six episodes.

Imada ended the Mini4King manga with Hiroyuki Takei in April 2023.