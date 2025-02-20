Seimaru Amagi, Eriza Kusakabe's Shinu Hodo Aishite Manga Gets Live-Action Net Series on March 27

ABEMA revealed on Thursday the live-action series adaptation of Seimaru Amagi and illustrator Eriza Kusakabe 's Shinu Hodo Aishite (I Love You to Death) manga, which will premiere on March 27 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The eight-episode series will star Hiroki Narimiya (live-action Gokusen , NANA live-action film) and Miori Takimoto ( Sadako 3D 2 live-action film) as married couple Masato and Mio Kamishiro. This is Narimiya's return to acting after eight years, since he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in 2016.

Hideo Jōjō ( Cream Lemon: After the Dream live-action film) is directing the series, and is also writing the script along with Saeki Nejime , Motoko Takahashi , and Riuji Yoshizaki .

The "love suspense" manga centers on Mio and her handsome husband Masato, who have been married for one year and are very close. An incident happens in their neighborhood where a female reporter is murdered, and suspicious things keep happening around Mio. Before she knows it, Mio gets wrapped up in a tumultuous fate.

Amagi and Kusakabe launched the manga in Kobunsha 's Josei Jishin weekly women's magazine in 2021. The manga ended in 2022, and Kobunsha published its fifth and final compiled book volume in 2023.

Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea) and Tadashi Agi ( The Drops of God ) are pseudonyms for the same brother and sister team of Shin Kibayashi and Yūko Kibayashi. Their other pseudonyms include: Yuya Aoki ( Getbackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Hiroaki Igano ( The Knight in the Area ), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Kusakabe previously drew the Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai manga, which DeNA 's Manga Box app partially published in English. The manga ended in 2019. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in January 2018. The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted with 20 episodes on the Anime Beans app for smartphones in August 2018.