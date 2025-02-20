Tokyopop Licenses My Noons and Midnights Are for You, My Fluffy Moody Crush, Monster and Ghost BL Manga

Licenses include titles by Luria, Nayuta Nago, Himemiko

Tokyopop announced on Wednesday that it has licensed three new boys' love manga for release this fall.

Title: My Noons and Midnights Are for You ( Mayonaka no Ore o Mite )

Author: Luria

Release Date: November 18 (Volume 1)

Summary: While his V-tuber persona, Mahiru, is bright and cheerful on screen, the real Mayo is gloomy and unconfident. Adored by his audience as Mahiru, he wishes he were confident enough to be seen and loved as his real self. Even his manager, Ogino, seems to see him more as Mahiru than Mayo sometimes... and when Ogino takes their relationship to a new level, Mayo worries that it's only because Ogino values "Mahiru" and wants him to continue on as his character.

Over the course of their sexual relationship, Mayo doubts Ogino's sincerity, but Ogino finally admits that he's always admired Mayo for who he really is. A sexy, sado-maso kink romance, incorporating the complexity of online persona and identity.

Title: My Fluffy Moody Crush ( Hoeru Inu to Kubittake )

Author: Nayuta Nago

Release Date: October 14

Summary: In a world where humans and demi-humans coexist in day-to-day life, Kou is a half-human, half-vampire who works at a cafe. Following a traumatic incident in childhood, he's been avoiding making personal connections with humans, because, well... their blood smells delicious. One day, his childhood friend, Itsuki, reappears in his life and starts working at the cafe.

Itsuki is determined to rekindle their friendship, but Kou must keep his distance to avoid putting Itsuki in a perilous position as he did in childhood. As they grow closer, Itsuki finds himself romantically interested in Kou, and after some push and pull the two admit their feelings to each other and start dating. A sweet, friends-to-lovers romance set in a modern fantasy world!

Title: Monster and Ghost

Author: Himemiko

Release Date: October 7 (Volume 1)

Summary: Koton Tsubaki, a delinquent with a dark and violent past, encounters the sweet and optimistic ghost of a young man, Yuuki Kabuto, and his life begins to change.