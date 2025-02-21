Flower and Asura Anime Reveals 7 New Cast Members

New cast plays characters from different schools appearing in 8th episode next week

The official website for the television anime of writer Ayano Takeda and artist Musshu 's FLOWER AND ASURA ( Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ) manga revealed seven new cast members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members will play characters from three new schools appearing in the anime's eighth episode on February 25.

The new cast members from Lilac Girls' Academy include:

Ai Kakuma Pokoko Potanpoko



Akira Sekine as Mitsuka Hiiragidani



Aoi Koga as Xiangling



The new cast members from Otoha High School include:

Yoshino Aoyama as Ichijiku Minohara



Kana Ichinose as Misaki Kumori



The new cast members from Chizuru High School include:

Taihi Kimura as Rengo Nishino



Konomi Kohara as Chiaki Hayashi



The anime premiered on January 7.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters. Kou Aine and Satoshi Shimada are chief animation directors and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

SHISHAMO perform the opening theme song "Jibun Kakumei" (My Own Revolution), and Satō. performs the ending theme song "Rōrō" (Resonant).

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and released the eighth volume on January 17.