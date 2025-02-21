Live-Action Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Film Confirms July Release in New Video

Trailer previews Ahn Hyo-seop as Dok-ja Kim, Lee Min-ho as Joong-hyuk Yoo

Image via Lotte Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Lotte Entertainment

Lotte Entertainment, a Korean movie distributor, announced on February 15 that the live-action movie of Omniscient Reader will be released in July.

The movie is based on the webtoon of the same name, which tells the story of Dok-ja Kim, the sole reader of a fantasy novel that has been serialized for over a decade. When the novel's world becomes reality, Kim joins forces with its protagonist, Joong-hyuk Yoo, to save a world on the brink of destruction.

Ahn Hyo-seop stars as Dok-ja Kim, while Lee Min-ho plays Joong-hyuk Yoo. The cast also includes Soo-bin Chae, Seung-ho Shin, Nana, and Ji Soo from Black Pink. The film is directed by Byung-woo Kim, known for The Terror Live and Concrete Utopia.

The released launch trailer begins with Kim standing in confusion inside a subway train that has stopped in the middle of Dongho Bridge. As he realizes that the events unfolding around him mirror the novel he had been reading, the world rapidly descends into chaos.

Author singNsong , artist Sleepy-C , and adaptor UMI 's webtoon Omniscient Reader is available in English on WEBTOON . Yen Press ' Ize Press imprint is releasing the webtoon in print.

Crunchyroll announced in July 2024 that the webtoon is getting a television anime adaptation. The webtoon is based on singNsong 's web novel. Ize Press will release the novel series in print starting in July.

Source: Newsis