Night of the Living Cat Anime Unveils 2nd Promo Video, Cast, Staff, July Premiere (Updated)

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hawkman and Mecha-Roots ' Night of the Living Cat (also written as Nyaight of the Living Cat ) manga announced on "Neko no Hi" (Cat Day) on Saturday will begin airing on TV Tokyo , BS TV Tokyo and other networks in July. The series will get an advanced stream on ABEMA . The website also revealed the cast.

Image via Nights of the Living Cat anime's website © ホークマン・メカルーツ/マッグガーデン/ニャイリビ製作委員会

The anime stars (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row):

Update: Famed film director Takashi Miike (live-action Blade of the Immortal , As the Gods Will , Ichi the Killer , Crows Zero ) is the chief director for the anime. Tomohiro Kamitani ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi , MIX Season 2 ) is directing the anime at OLM . Shingo Irie ( Log Horizon , Golden Kamuy ) is overseeing the series scripts, Takao Maki ( Blue Period , Laughing Under the Clouds ) is designing the characters, and Kōji Endō (live-action Ace Attorney , As the Gods Will , Blade of the Immortal ) is composing the music. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Slow Curve are credited with planning and production.

Image via Amazon © Hawkman, Mecha-Roots, Mag Garden, Seven Seas

A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

The manga debuted in Mag Garden 's Comic Garden in October 2020. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 21. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the manga's fifth volume on October 22.

