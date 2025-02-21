Slow Loop Manga Goes on Hiatus While Creator Maiko Uchino Undergoes Breast Cancer Treatment

Image via Amazon © Maiko Uchino, Houbunsha

The official X account for the magazine revealed on Friday that the manga is going on hiatus. When the manga resumes, it will move to the app and website. The manga's resumption date will be revealed at a later date.

Uchino revealed in the announcement that she had breast cancer surgery in January, and is now undergoing medical treatment. She said she debated over whether to name her illness, but decided in the end to name it to raise awareness of the importance of regular checkups.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018. Houbunsha released the manga's ninth volume in May 2024.

