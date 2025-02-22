×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Urban Myth Dissolution Center Switch version debuts at #4, Civilization VII Switch version at #8

Japan's Game Ranking: February 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 14,753 195,449
2 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 13,801 1,189,073
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,737 6,248,684
4 NSw Urban Myth Dissolution Center Shueisha Games February 13 6,294 6,294
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,129 3,811,294
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,050 8,073,378
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,782 5,523,073
8 NSw Sid Meier's Civilization VII 2K February 11 3,370 3,370
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,287 5,720,077
10 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 3,214 2,550,165
11 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 3,127 97,710
12 PS5 Sid Meier's Civilization VII 2K February 11 3,029 3,029
13 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 2,976 1,989,071
14 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 2,669 994,194
15 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,614 1,546,934
16 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,509 4,421,666
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,394 3,696,090
18 PS5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PLAION February 5 2,006 8,490
19 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 1,924 122,289
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,823 1,382,313

Source: Famitsu

