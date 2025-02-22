News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Urban Myth Dissolution Center Switch version debuts at #4, Civilization VII Switch version at #8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|14,753
|195,449
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|13,801
|1,189,073
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,737
|6,248,684
|4
|NSw
|Urban Myth Dissolution Center
|Shueisha Games
|February 13
|6,294
|6,294
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,129
|3,811,294
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,050
|8,073,378
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,782
|5,523,073
|8
|NSw
|Sid Meier's Civilization VII
|2K
|February 11
|3,370
|3,370
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,287
|5,720,077
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|3,214
|2,550,165
|11
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|3,127
|97,710
|12
|PS5
|Sid Meier's Civilization VII
|2K
|February 11
|3,029
|3,029
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|2,976
|1,989,071
|14
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|2,669
|994,194
|15
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,614
|1,546,934
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,509
|4,421,666
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,394
|3,696,090
|18
|PS5
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|PLAION
|February 5
|2,006
|8,490
|19
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|1,924
|122,289
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,823
|1,382,313
Source: Famitsu