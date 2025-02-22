Volicia of Pluto Yuri Sci-Fi Robot Anime's 2nd Chapter Trailer Unveils April 21 Debut

Tokyo's Animate Theater to host special screening with stage greetings on May 5

The official website for the Volicia of Pluto -Vapor Trail Another Age 2006- ( Bōsei no Volicia: Dai Isshō: Kōka ) independent anime project began streaming the full trailer for the second chapter on Saturday. The trailer announces that the new 42-minute, PG12-rated chapter, titled Bōsei no Volicia: Dai Nishō: Gunjō (Volicia of Pluto #2: Ultramarine) will open in theaters starting on April 21.

The second crowdfunded chapter will open at Nagoya's Osu Cinema on April 21. It will then play at Tokyo's Animate Theater in Ikebukuro on May 5. On that day, the theater will hold a special screening of both chapters with on-stage greetings by the people involved in the production.

The staff and cast are returning with the addition of Iwori and Ako Iwanami in the roles of "Maintenance Crew" 1 and 2, respectively. Marica (Funczion SOUNDS) sings the opening theme song "Rensei no Shiori" (A Verse on Binary Stars), which Alchemy+ 's Masahiro Inada scored and arranged.

The anime takes place in 2006, and centers on Akio Hoshigami, who due to a leg injury is forced to give up on her dream of being a track-and-field star. Akio and her friend Ayano Umisoe move on to high school together. Amidst new activities and meeting new friends, Akio gradually starts acting like herself again. Then one day Ayano suddenly disappears.

23-year-old AsH is credited as the director, editor, scriptwriter, animator, and cinematographer. nagiha composed the music, and Kona a.k.a. Fukutarau was in charge of sound effects. Zerogosha is credited with production cooperation.

The first chapter screened at Osu Cinema in Nagoya from July 3-9, 2023. The project's YouTube channel began streaming the full first chapter with English and Japanese subtitles that same month.

AsH has previously released two other anime. The 35-minute Gekijōban Vapor Trail anime released in 2021 and is available on AsH 's YouTube channel with English subtitles. AsH 's 25-minute Penetrate Blue -Vapor Trail Another Age 2824- anime released in 2022 and is also available on YouTube.