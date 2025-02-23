Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe Anime, Godzilla -1.0 VFX's Shirogumi Win Chofu Film Town Awards

Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo

The) anime film won the Best Picture award, and, the VFX (visual effects) production company of thelive-action film film , won the Special Award at the 7th Chofu Film Town Awards on Saturday.

The Godzilla Minus One film's sound technician Hisashi Takeuchi and editor Ryuji Miyajima also won the Best Sound and Best Editing awards, respectively.

The Chofu Film Town Awards is an award-giving body that honors film creators such as technicians and production companies, that support the production of a film. Chofu city, located at Tama district in Tokyo, is known as "the city of movies," since many film and video related companies are based in the city.

Shirogumi Inc. 's studio is located in Chofu city, and GeGeGe no Kitarō original creator Shigeru Mizuki is an honorary citizen of Chofu city, where he lived for over 50 years. The city is also the home of Fudaten Shrine, famous for its thicket, where Kitarō is said to have lived. Many spots related to the character are also located in the city.

The Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo film opened in Japan in November 2023, and sold 111,500 tickets for 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days. Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban (True Birth Version), the recut version of the film opened in theaters in Japan on October 4. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 97,700 tickets and earned 156,305,640 yen (about US$1.05 million) in its first three days.

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The film recently won the Best International Film award at the Saturn Awards, on February 2.

