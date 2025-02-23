Ninja vs. Gokudo Manga Gets TV Anime

Kodansha announced on Monday that Shinsuke Kondō 's Ninja vs. Gokudo ( Ninja to Gokudō ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Kondō drew the below illustration to celebrate the announement.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Since before the dawn of memory, one thing has defined human history: the war between ninjas and yakuzas. This coarse and manly manga follows two members of these warring tribes who fill the gutters of modern Tokyo with blood to determine which elemental force will reign supreme!

Kondō launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in November 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fifth volume in English on January 21.

Source: Comic Natalie