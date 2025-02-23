News
Ninja vs. Gokudo Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shinsuke Kondō's manga pits ninja against yakuza in modern Tokyo
Kodansha announced on Monday that Shinsuke Kondō's Ninja vs. Gokudo (Ninja to Gokudō) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Kondō drew the below illustration to celebrate the announement.
幻想（ユメ）じゃねえよ？— 忍者と極道｜コミックDAYS連載中 (@nin_goku) February 24, 2025
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
「忍者と極道」TVアニメ化決定！⁰◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤ ◢◤◢
①近藤信輔描き下ろし
ビジュアル公開！
②全話無料（最新話を除く）！https://t.co/FNQoLWt0js
オレ達の
“黄金時代（オウゴン）”が
やって来る!!#忍者と極道 pic.twitter.com/CEbkP3cN3q
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
Since before the dawn of memory, one thing has defined human history: the war between ninjas and yakuzas. This coarse and manly manga follows two members of these warring tribes who fill the gutters of modern Tokyo with blood to determine which elemental force will reign supreme!
Kondō launched the manga in Kodansha's Comic Days website in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in November 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fifth volume in English on January 21.
Source: Comic Natalie