Live-Action My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Film Reunites Anime Cast to Voice In-Game Characters

The official website for the live-action film of Mashiro 's My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga started streaming a new film clip on Tuesday. The video reveals that the anime adaptation's voice actors are returning to voice the game characters in the live-action film.

Kōki Uchiyama , who voiced Akito Yamada in the anime, voices the Forest Of Saver (Forest of Savior) game character Yamada, and Inori Minase , who voiced Akane Kinoshita, voices the game character Akane. Ai Kakuma , the voice of Runa Sasaki in the anime, voices her game character Princess Ruri, and Rio Tsuchiya , who voiced Yukari Tsubaki, voices the game character Tsubaki in the film.

The film opens in theaters on March 28.

The film stars Ryūto Sakuma as Akito Yamada and Mizuki Yamashita as Akane Kinoshita.

Additional cast members include:

Yuka Yasukawa is directing the film. Anna Kawahara is writing the script. Tomoka Takagi is producing. Kadokawa is distributing.

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on November 22. Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it is also publishing it in print.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the anime:

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”





Sources: Live-action My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 film's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.