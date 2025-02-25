×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 23-March 1

posted on by Alex Mateo
Tales of Wedding Rings, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha StrikerS anime; It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love, Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chie the Brat Season 2 SDBDPlease Discotek US$49.95 February 25
Cutie Honey SDBDCite Discotek US$49.95 February 25
Digimon Adventure 02 Original Japanese Version BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$69.95 February 25
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha StrikerS BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 February 25
Photon: The Idiot Adventures BDPlease Discotek US$29.95 February 25
Star Musketeer Bismark BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 February 25
Tales of Wedding Rings BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bless Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 25
Blue Lock GN 17Cite Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 25
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 25
Cat + Gamer GN 7Please Dark Horse US$11.99 February 25
The Dangers in My Heart GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 25
EAT GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 February 25
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 25
Hauntress GNPlease Vertical US$13.95 February 25
Helena and Mr. Big Bad Wolf GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 25
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 25
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 February 25
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 25
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 25
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 25
Kaiju No. 8 GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 25
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$35.00 February 25
The New Gate GN 14Please One Peace Books US$11.95 February 25
Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 25
Servamp GN 21Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 25
Shangri-La Frontier GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 25
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 25
Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 February 25
The Valiant Must Fall GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 25
Your Lie in April GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 February 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's (Friend's) Dilemma: How to Babysit a Crybaby Knight GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 26
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 9Cite Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
As the Gods Will GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 25
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 26
Bless GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 25
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 25
Cat + Gamer GN 7Please Dark Horse US$6.99 February 25
Cipher Academy GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 25
The Dangers in My Heart GN 10Please Seven Seas US$6.99 February 25
EAT GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
Fungus and Iron GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Hauntress GNPlease Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 25
Helena and Mr. Big Bad Wolf GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 25
Ice-Head Gill GNs 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 25
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Jiangshi X GNs 1-4Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 25
Kaiju No. 8 GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 25
Killing Line GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 February 25
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 6Please Azuki US$8.99 February 25
My Home Hero GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$23.99 February 25
The New Gate GN 14Please One Peace Books US$11.95 February 25
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 26
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Servamp GN 21Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
The Valiant Must Fall GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 25
Wild Strawberry GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 25
WITCH WATCH GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11.5Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 25
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 8Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 February 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 February 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 24
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 26Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 24
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
Lucia and the Loom: Weaving Her Way to Happiness Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 24
Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26
The Tanaka Family Reincarnates Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monster Hunter Wilds PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$69.99 February 28
Ninja Five-0 PS5, PS4, Switch, PC gameCite Konami US$24.99 February 25
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$49.99 February 27


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
