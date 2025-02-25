News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 23-March 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tales of Wedding Rings, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha StrikerS anime; It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love, Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Chie the Brat Season 2 SDBD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 25
Cutie Honey SDBD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 25
Digimon Adventure 02 Original Japanese Version BD
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|February 25
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha StrikerS BD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 25
Photon: The Idiot Adventures BD
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|February 25
Star Musketeer Bismark BD
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|February 25
Tales of Wedding Rings BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bless Graphic Novel (GN) 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 25
Blue Lock GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 25
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 25
Cat + Gamer GN 7
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|February 25
The Dangers in My Heart GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 25
EAT GN
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 25
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 25
Hauntress GN
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|February 25
Helena and Mr. Big Bad Wolf GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 25
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 25
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$16.99
|February 25
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 25
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 25
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 25
Kaiju No. 8 GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 25
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 4 (hardcover)
|Kodansha USA
|US$35.00
|February 25
The New Gate GN 14
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|February 25
Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 25
Servamp GN 21
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 25
Shangri-La Frontier GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 25
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 25
Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition GN 4 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|February 25
The Valiant Must Fall GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 25
Your Lie in April GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|February 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
An Archdemon's (Friend's) Dilemma: How to Babysit a Crybaby Knight GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 26
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
As the Gods Will GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 25
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 26
Bless GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 25
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 25
Cat + Gamer GN 7
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|February 25
Cipher Academy GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
The Dangers in My Heart GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|February 25
EAT GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
Fungus and Iron GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
Gamaran: Shura GN 29
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
Hauntress GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 25
Helena and Mr. Big Bad Wolf GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 25
Ice-Head Gill GNs 1-2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 25
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Jiangshi X GNs 1-4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 25
Kaiju No. 8 GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
Killing Line GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|February 25
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 6
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|February 25
My Home Hero GN 20
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$23.99
|February 25
The New Gate GN 14
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|February 25
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 26
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Servamp GN 21
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
The Valiant Must Fall GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 25
Wild Strawberry GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
WITCH WATCH GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11.5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 25
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 8
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 25
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 24
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 26
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 24
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
Lucia and the Loom: Weaving Her Way to Happiness Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 24
Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
The Tanaka Family Reincarnates Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Monster Hunter Wilds PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$69.99
|February 28
Ninja Five-0 PS5, PS4, Switch, PC game
|Konami
|US$24.99
|February 25
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Switch, PC game
|Konami
|US$49.99
|February 27
