Ryō Koshino's Dr. Ashura Manga Gets Live-Action Show in April

Fuji TV announced on Tuesday that Ryō Koshino 's Dr. Ashura manga will receive a live-action series adaptation that will air on the channel's Wednesday 10:00 p.m. "Shin-Sui 10 Drama) timeslot starting in April. The series will star Wakana Matsumoto ( Kamen Rider Den-O, live-action Cells at Work! ) as protagonist Shura Anno.

The manga's story centers on Shura Anno, a talented emergency room doctor who has an unusual desire for life-threatening situations. She does not turn down any patient and she uses every means to save them.

Koshino serialized the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine from 2015 to 2016. Nihonbungeisha published three compiled book volumes of the manga. It will also publish a two-volume new edition of the manga on April 11, which includes a special new one-shot story.

Koshino launched his Machi-Isha Jumbo manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Gendai magazine in 2011, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired the live-action Town Doctor Jumbo!! series, in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Dr. Ashura live-action series' website, Comic Natalie