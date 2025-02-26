Animethon 2025 Hosts Performers May'n, JUNNA

Event takes place in Alberta, Canada on August 8-10

Image courtesy of Animethon

The staff for Animethon announced on Tuesday that this year's event will host performersandfor its MusicFes concerts. The convention will also feature the Vocaloid hologram concert Vocaparty.

May'n performed songs as the Macross Frontier anime's "Galactic Fairy" idol Sheryl Nome. Beyond her performances for Macross Frontier , May'n has performed theme songs for anime series including The Ancient Magus' Bride , Accel World , Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Inari Kon Kon , Taboo Tattoo , Lord of Vermillion: The Crimson King, Izetta: The Last Witch , Phantom in the Twilight , and M3 - Sono Kuroki Hagane . She performed the opening theme song for the television anime series Aquarion Logos with composer Yōko Kanno . She reprised her role as the singing voice of Sheryl Nome with the new song "Gooorgeous," and collaborated with the Wake Up, Girls! group to perform the opening theme song for the Restaurant to Another World anime.

JUNNA is part of the Macross Delta anime's in-story "Tactical Sound Unit" Walküre, the first major songstress group in the Macross anime franchise . She performed the singing voice for the character Mikumo Guynemer in the Macross Delta anime. She also performed theme songs for The Ancient Magus' Bride , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Kakegurui×× , BEM , Fena: Pirate Princess , and Sabikui Bisco .

This year's event will take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Alberta, Canada on August 8-10.

Source: Press release