Square Enix Announces Final Season of Symbiogenesis NFT Game Project

Game releases final mission in July

Square Enix announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the story-based NFT collectible art project Symbiogenesis will end with the next chapter. The company also revealed its final roadmap for the project, with the final chapter set for release in late July.

Image via x.com © Square Enix

The announcements were originally made during the awards season broadcast. The final season will encompass chapters 4-6 of the story, and is scheduled to begin in late April. Chapter 5 is set for release in mid-May, with chapter 6 in mid-June.

The company will also launch a new "Stella Wars" in-game feature. Players will join one of six factions and wage wars to claim Stellas. The faction who claims the most Stellas in the end will be allowed to choose one champion to participate in the final World Mission.

The champion, along with two other selected players, will determine the conclusion of Symbiogenesis 's story in the final World Mission. The final mission will take place in late July. Character sales will also end in late July.

Image via x.com © Square Enix

Square Enix unveiled the story-based NFT collectible art project Symbiogenesis in November 2022. The project launched in spring 2023. Symbiogenesis revolves around the themes of monopolizing vs. sharing. The story features characters of various races and jobs, and it features six chapters and sales of about 10,000 NFT artworks. The project is available in English and Japanese. Square Enix partnered with LGG, a large NFT gaming guild in Japan, to market the project.

The game was the first of "multiple" blockchain games, or games that use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, in development based on original intellectual properties (IPs), planned at the time.