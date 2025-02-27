Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series' New Episodes Premiere in September

The Pokémon Presents stream on Thursday announced that Pokémon Concierge , the latest stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise , will get new episodes in September. A new video unveils motion test footage:

New episodes have been in production since February 2024.

The first four episodes are streaming for free on YouTube until March 9.

The series debuted with four episodes on Netflix on December 28. Netflix describes the series:

This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon , and the guests who come to visit.

The series' Japanese cast includes:

Karen Fukuhara voices the protagonist Haru in the series' English dub . Mariya Takeuchi performs the series' theme song "Have a Good Time Here."

The stop-motion production company dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) animated the episodes thus far. Iku Ogawa directed the show, and Harumi Doki wrote the scripts. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character designs.