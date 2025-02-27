Record of Ragnarok Series Gets Smartphone Game

A new official website opened on Wednesday to announce that Shinya Umemura , Azychika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) series is inspiring a battle role-playing game titled Record of Ragnarok : The Day of Judgment for smartphones in spring. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Image via Record of Ragnarok: The Day of Judgment © アジチカ・梅村真也・フクイタクミ／コアミックス, 終末のワルキューレ製作委員会, 終末のワルキューレⅡ製作委員会

The game features characters and voices from the anime. Players can train characters and use them to engage in automatic battles.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the orginal manga debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix in July 2023.

Viz Media is releasing the series digitally and in print in English, and released the 13th volume on January 21. Mangamo first announced its license of Record of Ragnarok in March 2022.

The manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Azychika is drawing the art. Fukui is storyboarding the work. The manga's 23rd volume shipped on November 20 in Japan.

The manga has several spinoffs including Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper), Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General), and the Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse (Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) manga that launched last June.