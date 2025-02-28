News
BanG Dream Franchise Gets New Mini-Anime TV Series in 2025
posted on by Egan Loo
The livestreamed "BanG Dream! 10th Anniversary Special!" announced on Friday that the BanG Dream! franchise will have a new mini-anime series that will air and stream this year. Directors Kenshirō Morii and Seiya Miyajima are returning from the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico anime and its sequels for the new 52-episode series.
The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The Nintendo Switch version debuted on September 16, 2021.
Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.
Source: "BanG Dream! 10th Anniversary Special! livestream
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history