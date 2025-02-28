BanG Dream Franchise Gets New Mini-Anime TV Series in 2025

The livestreamed " BanG Dream! 10th Anniversary Special!" announced on Friday that the BanG Dream! franchise will have a new mini-anime series that will air and stream this year. Directors Kenshirō Morii and Seiya Miyajima are returning from the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico anime and its sequels for the new 52-episode series.

Image via anime.bang-dream.com ©BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc. ©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

The first season of themini anime premiered in July 2018 within thevariety program. It also streamed on theChannel on. The second season,(pictured right), premiered on May 7, 2020 on theLIVE 2020 stream onChannel onand Periscope.and followed in October 2021, and March 2022, respectively.

The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The Nintendo Switch version debuted on September 16, 2021.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.

