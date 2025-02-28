Crunchyroll Streams Trapezium Anime Film

Film opened in Japan in May 2024;screened anime in theaters in U.S., Canada in September

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©2024 Trapezium Film Partners

announced on Friday that it is now streaming the anime film of'snovel.

The film opened in Japan on May 10. Crunchyroll screened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on September 18.

Crunchyroll describes the film:

The film is based on the original novel by Kazumi Takayama and follows high school student Yu Azuma who will do whatever it takes to become an idol. She's even sworn to stay off social media and promises not to get a boyfriend. Ready to make her dream a reality, she decides to find three other girls from the four corners of her prefecture to form an idol group. But the road to stardom hides unexpected trials that threaten to undo all she's worked for.

Asaki Yuikawa plays the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Hina Yomiya voices the character of Kurumi Taiga the "Western Star." Reina Ueda voices the "Southern Star" Ranko Katori. Haruka Aikawa voices Mika Kamei, the "Northern Star" and one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school. The film also cast idol group JO1 member Shōya Kimata as Shinji Kudō and Teruyoshi Uchimura of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan as Shūichi Itami.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) directed the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) supervised the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) composed the music. Aniplex distributed the film.

The film won the Special Distinction Award at South Korea's Bucheon International Animation Festival in October.



Source: Press release