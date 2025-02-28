Live-Action Gannibal Series' Trailer Previews Season 2

2nd season debuts on March 19

Disney+ Japan began streaming a trailer for the second live-action season adapting Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal horror manga on Friday:

Disney+

The second season will debut onon March 19.

The first season's cast and staff are returning for the second one. Yuuya Yagira stars as protagonist Daigo Agawa. Show Kasamatsu plays the role of Keisuke Gotō, the next head of the Gotō family, which rules the village. Riho Yoshioka plays Yuki Agawa, Daigo's wife.

Yuri Tsunematsu will play the role of young Gin Gotō, a key character in the story.

The new cast includes:

Shinzo Katayama is again directing the series, and Takamasa Ōe is writing the scripts. Teruhisa Yamamoto is the producer for the second season. The season will exclusively stream on Disney+ Japan.

Disney+ streamed the first season of the live-action Gannibal series in December 2022, and it ran for seven episodes. According to entertainment news website Variety, Disney+ stated that the series is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ Japan based on hours streamed. The series streams on Hulu in the U.S.

Ablaze licensed the manga and published the third volume on December 24. The company describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ablaze launched a Kickstarter campaign in October 2023 for the Kickstarter exclusive limited-edition hardcover version of the manga in a complete 13-volume box set. The campaign reached its goal within hours of launching.

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.