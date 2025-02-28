Romeo's Blue Skies Anime's Stage Musical Returns After 3 Years With Updated 2-Part Version

Image via Romeo's Blue Skies musical's X/Twitter account © NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD., Romisora Musical Part1 2025

Romeo's Blue Skies

Romeo no Aoi Sora

Romeo no Aoi Sora : Chikai

Romeo's Blue Skies

Romeo no Aoi Sora : Kizuna

Romeo's Blue Skies

The, also known as) anime's musical is returning after three years with an updated two-part performance at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo. The first part: Oath) will run from May 2-11. The second part: Bond) will run in December.

Taka Ōyabu will reprise his role from the original musical as Romeo, and Kōta Shinzato will return as Alfredo.

The new cast includes:

Nana Oda as Angeletta

Tesshin Genki as Dante

Shunya Ōhira as Michaelo

as Michaelo Ibu Minaki as Antonio

Makoto Takada as Augusto

Tsubasa Yoshizawa as Benalibo

Ginga Shitara as Enrico

Masatoshi Nakamoto as Rossi

Abeko as Edda

Kaname Futaba as Anzelmo

Hiroki Ishibashi as Giovanni

Ami Takanashi as Nikita

Ryōsuke Ogura as Rinaldo

as Rinaldo Tsuji Kento as Tachioni

Yōta Ōmi as Leo

Shota Hirakawa as Faustino

Noboru Washio as Professor Casella

as Professor Casella Shūhei Izumi as Luini

The original musical ran from March 30-April 3, 2022 at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall. However, there were performances canceled due to COVID-19. The new version of the musical commemorates the 50th anniversary of Nippon Animation and the World Masterpiece Theater series that the Romeo's Blue Skies anime was a part of. The musical also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the anime.

Chong Gwangsong, who wrote the screenplay for the original musical, is directing the updated one. Syunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.

Hideyuki Nishimori ( Danganronpa , My Hero Academia , Persona 5 stage plays, Moriarty the Patriot musical) directed the original musical.

The Romeo and the Black Brothers anime premiered in 1995 as part of the World Masterpiece Theater series of anime based on classic literary works.

AnimEigo will release the anime in a three-disc Blu-ray Disc set in June. According to the company, it will be the first complete home video release in the United States for one of Nippon Animation 's World Masterpiece Theater anime. All 36 episodes will be available in both standard definition, as well as a widescreen HD remaster.

The anime is based on Lisa Tetzner 's Die Schwarzen Brüder ( The Black Brothers ) novel. Tetzner published the novel in 1941. The story follows Romeo, a boy who sells himself as a chimney sweep to make money for his family. He meets a boy named Alfredo who is also a chimney sweep, and the two become "Black Brothers" together.

