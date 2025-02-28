News
Romeo's Blue Skies Anime's Stage Musical Returns After 3 Years With Updated 2-Part Version
posted on by Alex Mateo
Taka Ōyabu will reprise his role from the original musical as Romeo, and Kōta Shinzato will return as Alfredo.
The new cast includes:
- Nana Oda as Angeletta
- Tesshin Genki as Dante
- Shunya Ōhira as Michaelo
- Ibu Minaki as Antonio
- Makoto Takada as Augusto
- Tsubasa Yoshizawa as Benalibo
- Ginga Shitara as Enrico
- Masatoshi Nakamoto as Rossi
- Abeko as Edda
- Kaname Futaba as Anzelmo
- Hiroki Ishibashi as Giovanni
- Ami Takanashi as Nikita
- Ryōsuke Ogura as Rinaldo
- Tsuji Kento as Tachioni
- Yōta Ōmi as Leo
- Shota Hirakawa as Faustino
- Noboru Washio as Professor Casella
- Shūhei Izumi as Luini
The original musical ran from March 30-April 3, 2022 at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall. However, there were performances canceled due to COVID-19. The new version of the musical commemorates the 50th anniversary of Nippon Animation and the World Masterpiece Theater series that the Romeo's Blue Skies anime was a part of. The musical also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the anime.
Chong Gwangsong, who wrote the screenplay for the original musical, is directing the updated one. Syunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music.
Hideyuki Nishimori (Danganronpa, My Hero Academia, Persona 5 stage plays, Moriarty the Patriot musical) directed the original musical.
The Romeo and the Black Brothers anime premiered in 1995 as part of the World Masterpiece Theater series of anime based on classic literary works.
AnimEigo will release the anime in a three-disc Blu-ray Disc set in June. According to the company, it will be the first complete home video release in the United States for one of Nippon Animation's World Masterpiece Theater anime. All 36 episodes will be available in both standard definition, as well as a widescreen HD remaster.
The anime is based on Lisa Tetzner's Die Schwarzen Brüder (The Black Brothers) novel. Tetzner published the novel in 1941. The story follows Romeo, a boy who sells himself as a chimney sweep to make money for his family. He meets a boy named Alfredo who is also a chimney sweep, and the two become "Black Brothers" together.
Sources: Romeo's Blue Skies musical's website, Comic Natalie