Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: February 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Sega
|February 21
|68,219
|68,219
|2
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Sega
|February 21
|36,942
|36,942
|3
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|10,714
|206,163
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,418
|6,259,102
|5
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|9,988
|1,199,061
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,659
|1,551,593
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,424
|3,815,718
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,855
|8,077,233
|9
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|3,359
|125,648
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,932
|5,526,005
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,816
|5,722,893
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|2,667
|1,991,738
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,170
|3,698,260
|14
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|2,101
|996,295
|15
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|1,998
|99,708
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|1,993
|2,552,158
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|1,943
|4,423,609
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,646
|1,383,959
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,489
|241,402
|20
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|1,476
|2,369,761
Source: Famitsu