Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23

Jean-Karlo has all the details from the latest Pokemon Direct announcements, plus two minor gaming miracles: ToHeart is back, and Samurai Pizza Cats has a new-old coat of paint!

― Welcome back, folks! I worried about something over the week: I take my time exploring in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 , which means that I'm a few levels stronger than they are when I get around to fighting bosses. I've seen some...