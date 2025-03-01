×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: February 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega February 21 68,219 68,219
2 PS4 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega February 21 36,942 36,942
3 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 10,714 206,163
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,418 6,259,102
5 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 9,988 1,199,061
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,659 1,551,593
7 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,424 3,815,718
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,855 8,077,233
9 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 3,359 125,648
10 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,932 5,526,005
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,816 5,722,893
12 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 2,667 1,991,738
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,170 3,698,260
14 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 2,101 996,295
15 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 1,998 99,708
16 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 1,993 2,552,158
17 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 1,943 4,423,609
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,646 1,383,959
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,489 241,402
20 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 1,476 2,369,761

Source: Famitsu

