Onimusha VR: Shadow Team Game Launches in Japanese Arcades on March 14

Game to roll out in 4arcades in Hiroshima, Aichi, Shizuoka

Image via Capcom's website © CAPCOM

Onimusha VR: Shadow Team

announced on Wednesday that it will start rolling out itsgame in four arcades it directly manages in Japan on March 14.

The game will launch on:

March 14 at the MIRAINO Aeon Mall Hakusan in Hiroshima

March 14 at the MIRAINO Aeon Mall Toyokawa in Aichi

March 15 at the Plaza CAPCOM Shitoro store in Shizuoka

Shitoro store in Shizuoka March 19 at the Plaza CAPCOM Hiroshima store in Hiroshima

The game's story follows an Onimusha warrior named Hideyasu Yuki or "Blue Demon of Ashes" as he fight to save the world from Genma and Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

The game will be available as a single player experience and support co-op for up to four players. Each session of the game will last about 20 minutes and cost 1,000 yen (about US$6.60).

The remastered edition of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025. The game originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

Onimusha : Way of the Sword is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha : Warlords , released in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise , debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terra Formars ) served as the supervising director.