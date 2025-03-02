All-Male Precure Stage Play Returns With 3rd Production in December

The official website for Dancing☆Star Precure , the first stage play in Toei Animation 's long-running Precure ( Pretty Cure ) anime franchise , announced on Sunday that a third production will raises its curtains in Tokyo and Osaka in December. The website streamed an announcement video, which also revealed that Junichi Ito and Masataka Nakagauchi will join the third stage play's cast, but did not reveal their roles.

Dancing☆Star Precure The Stage 3 will also feature returning cast and staff members.

The returning cast members include:

Shogo Tamura as Cure Top

Ryō Takizawa as Cure Lock

Tōya Morita as Cure Soul

Raiga Terasaka as Cure Kagura

Iori Kotsuji as Cure Break

Shinichi Wago as Pas de Deux

Hosakayō is again directing the stage play and penning the script. Toshie Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 , Smile Precure! , Hugtto! Precure ) is again credited for designing the characters. Takashi Washio , the producer of the original Futari wa Pretty Cure series and producer for every subsequent Precure series since then, is returning to supervise the stage play.

©Dancing☆StarプリキュアThe Stage製作委員会

Precure

franchise

The original stage play, which also featured the first all-male team inhistory, had its first run in Tokyo and Osaka in October and November 2023.

The stage play's sequel ran from February 15-23 at the Theater H in Tokyo, and on Saturday and Sunday at the Kyoto Theater, where the third stage play was also announced after the final performance.

The stage play's story centers on high school boys and their everyday lives as dancers, as well on their mission as Precures.

The franchise 's Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure recently featured the first male Precure in franchise history with Tsubasa Yūnagi /Cure Wing, played by Ayumu Murase . The show also features the franchise 's first adult Precure Ageha Hijiri/Cure Butterfly, played by Ayaka Nanase . The series premiered in February 2023.

You and Idol Precure♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ), the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise , premiered on February 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.