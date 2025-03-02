Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime Previews Finale in Video

Delayed episode 15 debuts on Wednesday

The staff for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise began streaming a new promotional video for the delayed episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V , the show's fifth season, on Monday. The video previews the finale for the "Faction War" story in episode 15, which will debut on Wednesday on the Abema Premium service.

HIDIVE began streaming the 12th and 13th episodes on February 7 and the 14th epsiode on February 26, all at 8:00 a.m. EST. It will stream the 15th episode on March 5.

The 12th episode, which was scheduled to air on December 20, was delayed due to production reasons, and was previously revealed to air and stream in early spring 2025. The anime's ninth episode was also delayed from November 29 to December 5.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. It premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted on AT-X on October 7. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana perform the ending theme song "Hydrate."

Sources: Press release