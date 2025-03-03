IDW Extends Partnership with Toho to Launch 'Kai-Sei Era' Connected Godzilla Universe Comics

Ongoing Godzilla comic book series renews in July after 10 years

The ongoing Godzilla comic book series (pictured right) will renew after a decade in July 2025. Writer Tim Seeley and artist Nicola Čižmešija will create the comic. Set in 1954, the story will follow the U.S. G-Force and a boy with Godzilla powers.

Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone will launch in August 2025. Writers Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan and artist Pablo Tunica will create the comic set in the post-apocalyptic Deadzone, a feature of the new connected universe. The story will feature the first human/kaiju hybrid for the first time in the franchise .

Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono will create Starship Godzilla . The story will follow space travelers journeying to worlds of the kaiju on a series of missions.

Marvel and TOHO International will release the previously announced crossover Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four one-shot comic, written by Ryan North and illustrated by John Romita Jr., on March 19.

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The film recently won the Best International Film award at the Saturn Awards, on February 2. It won the Special Award at the 7th Chofu Film Town Awards as well as the Best Sound and Best Editing awards. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the novel adaptation of the film in English in September 2025.

A sequel to the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently in the works. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opened in the United States in March 2024. The film is the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's "Monsterverse" series.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)