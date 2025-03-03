Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Anime's 2nd Part Premieres on April 25

Image via Pokémon anime's X/Twitter account ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua

Pokémon: Horizons

revealed on Monday that the second part of, the second season of theanime, will begin streaming on April 25.

The season premiered on Netflix on February 7.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. in February 2024, but the series debuted instead in March 2024. The second part began streaming that May. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part began streaming on November 22.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode in October 2023 in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted in April 2024.

The fourth arc started in Japan on October 11. The new arc features characters from Kitakami, a location that was featured in "The Teal Mask" expansion for the Pokémon Scarlet/Violet game.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also introduces the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Satō ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.

Source: Email correspondence