Skip & Loafer Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Staff, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga revealed a visual and the staff for the show's second season.

Image via Skip and Loafer anime's website

Kotomi Deai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) returns from the first season to direct and oversee the series scripts at P.A. Works . Scriptwriter on the first season Yoko Yonaiyama is also overseeing the series scripts alongside Deai. Manami Umeshita ( Stella Women's Academy , High School Division Class C3 ) is returning as the character designer and chief animation director. Reina Igawa is also returning as another chief animation director.

The announcement did not mention if Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Dragonar Academy ) would be returning to compose the music.

Other staff members on the second season include:

Crunchyroll will stream the second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

The first anime series premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

