Webtoon Company YLAB Partners With K-Pop Star Zion.T on Music

Standard Friends will serve as music production house, expanding the narrative of's works through music.

Image via YLAB's Facebook page

The webtoon production companyhas signed a partnership agreement with Standard Friends, a creative company led by singer-songwriter Zion.T, to commercialize webtoon intellectual property (IP) in the music industry.

This collaboration aims to establish a new business model that integrates webtoons and music. YLAB and Standard Friends will work together on producing, distributing, and selling music based on YLAB 's webtoon IP. Standard Friends will take on the role of a music production house, expanding the narrative and worldbuilding of YLAB 's works through music.

Founded in 2010 by Yoon In-wan, a well-known webtoon writer, YLAB is a pioneering webtoon production company that introduced a producer system in webtoon creation. The company has developed numerous hit titles and has been actively expanding its webtoon IP into movies, dramas, musicals, and games.

Some of YLAB 's most notable webtoons that have been adapted into films and dramas include:

Island - A supernatural action-thriller about demon hunters, adapted into a TV drama starring Nam-gil Ki, Da-hee Lee, and Eun-woo Cha.

- A supernatural action-thriller about demon hunters, adapted into a TV drama starring Nam-gil Ki, Da-hee Lee, and Eun-woo Cha. Tower of God - A fantasy-adventure webtoon that inspired a popular anime adaptation of same name.

- A fantasy-adventure webtoon that inspired a popular anime adaptation of same name. Reawakened Man - A supernatural thriller about a man who can revive after death, currently in development as a live-action adaptation.

- A supernatural thriller about a man who can revive after death, currently in development as a live-action adaptation. Terror Man - A psychological thriller about a man who foresees disasters, set to be adapted into a drama.

Recently, YLAB signed a content production and distribution agreement with Netflix , further expanding its presence in the global market.

Source: Digital Today (Seul-gi Son)