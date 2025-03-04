News
2025 Doraemon Film's Trailer Highlights Gadgets
posted on by Alex Mateo
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise, streamed a trailer on Tuesday highlighting the various gadgets in the film, such as the dress-up camera and invisibility cloak. The video also previews the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!) by Aimyon.
The film is slated to open in Japan on Friday.
The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.
Yukiyo Teramoto (Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itō (Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.
The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan in March 2024. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.