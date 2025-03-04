×
Shinkalion Dive the World Manga Reaches Climax on April 4

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Adaptation of Shinkalion Change the World anime launched in April 2024

Shinkalion Dive the World manga volume 1 cover
Image via Shueisha
©Mashino Sawazaki, Kō Furuya, Shueisha
The April issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Tuesday that Mashino Sawazaki and Kō Furuya's Shinkalion Dive the World manga — the adaptation of the Shinkalion Change the World television anime for Takara Tomy's Shinkalion toy line — will reach its climax in the magazine's next issue on April 4.

The manga launched in Saikyō Jump in April 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on December 4, and the second volume on February 4. The manga has an original story based on the new anime.

The Shinkalion Change the World anime premiered in April 2024, and ended with its 39th episode on February 2.

A new manga adaptation of the anime by Naoto Tsushima launched in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine on October 1.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

The Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z anime premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.

Source: Saikyō Jump April issue

