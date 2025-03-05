1st Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Film Screens in U.S., Canada on September 12

Film also screens in other countries starting on August 14

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Aniplex announced on Wednesday that it will screen the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The film will also screen internationally on the following dates:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The first film will open in Japan on July 18. The film will play on 443 screens (a franchise record) throughout Japan, including IMAX screenings. Outside Japan, Aniplex aims for the new film to play in over 150 countries and regions, which is wider than the franchise 's previous world tour of over 145 countries and regions.

Between April 4 and July 3, the previous 12 films (including the compilation ones) will return to theaters in Japan for limited-engagement runs. The compilation films will run for one week each in 33 theaters, while the 4K-converted edition of the Mugen Train film will play again from May 9 to June 12 in 423 theaters (including some with IMAX, remixed Dolby Atmos, remixed Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and MX4D screenings). These screenings will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the new trilogy.

The new films adapt the "Infinity Castle" arc. Crunchyroll will bring the trilogy to theaters globally excluding select Asian territories and Japan.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime premiered with a one-hour special in May 2024, and ended with a 60-minute-long eighth episode in June 2024. Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Press release