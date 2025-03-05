News
Anime Ottawa Hosts Three-Piece Band fhána, Singer nonoc
posted on by Anita Tai
Shows run from April 18-20 in Ottawa
Anime Ottawa announced on Tuesday that it will host three-piece band fhána and singer nonoc as part of its guest lineup at the event this year.
The event will run from April 18-20 at the Ey Centre in Ottawa.
Junichi Satō founded fhána in 2010 with vocalist towana and kevin mitsunaga. The group performed theme songs for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Tales of Zestiria the X, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz!, and numerous other titles.
nonoc performed theme songs for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow movie, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Spy Classroom, and other titles.
The event will also host voice actors Daman Mills, Chris Hackney, and Faye Mata.
Source: Press release