Anime Ottawa Hosts Three-Piece Band fhána, Singer nonoc

Anime Ottawa announced on Tuesday that it will host three-piece band fhána and singer nonoc as part of its guest lineup at the event this year.

Image courtesy of Anime Ottawa © 2023 Anime Ottawa

The event will run from April 18-20 at the Ey Centre in Ottawa.

Junichi Satō founded fhána in 2010 with vocalist towana and kevin mitsunaga. The group performed theme songs for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Tales of Zestiria the X , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , and numerous other titles.

nonoc performed theme songs for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow movie, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Spy Classroom , and other titles.

The event will also host voice actors Daman Mills , Chris Hackney , and Faye Mata .

