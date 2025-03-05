Fujiko F. Fujio Museum to Screen 'Chinpui' Anime Short in May

New short commemorates 40th anniversary of Fujio's Chinpui manga

The official website for the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum announced on Wednesday that the museum's F Theater will screen a new anime short titled " Chinpui Eri-sama no Good Luck " (Chinpui: Eri-sama's Good Luck) on May 21. The new short will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Fujiko F. Fujio 's Chinpui manga this year.

Image via Fujiko F. Fujio Museum website ©Fujiko-Pro

The cast includes Misaki Kuno as Chinpui (center in image above), Megumi Han as Eri Kasuga (left in image above), and Kōichi Yamadera as Wandayū.

Nobutaka Yoda ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island trailer director) is directing the short at Shinei Animation , and Azusa Serikawa is writing the script. Naoyuki Asano ( Eiga no Osomatsu-san , Saint Young Men films character designer, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age chief animation director) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Dos Monos music group member Zo Zhit is composing the music.

The Chinpui manga serialized in Chuokoronsha 's Fujiko Fujio Land manga collection from 1985 to 1991. The manga's television anime adaptation aired for 57 episodes from November 1989 to April 1991, and an anime film titled Chinpui: Eri-sama Katsudō Daishashin released in 1990.

Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of the Fujiko Fujio duo, which wrote the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko , also known as Fujiko Fujio A . Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.

The museum opened on September 3, 2011.