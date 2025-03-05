Media Do, NTT Docomo, Akatsuki Launch New Digital Service Manga Mirai in U.S.

Media Do , NTT Docomo , Akatsuki Group, and MyAnimeList launched their jointly developed digital manga distribution service MANGA MIRAI in the United States on Tuesday. The service allows users to purchase over 11,000 volume across 780 titles of English-translated Japanese manga from publishers such as Kodansha USA Publishing and Square Enix . The service will eventually add titles from other publishers, including Yen Press . Manga titles initially available on the service include Wind Breaker , Medalist , The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World , and Blue Lock .

Users can purchase a manga title's single volume (some titles can be purchased by chapter), and purchased titles can be read on the service site or on a dedicated reader app for iOS and Android.

The service aims to provide a platform where anime and manga fans can explore manga-inspired anime series, and discover new stories with the service's original manga and English editions of previously untranslated titles.

NTT Docomo is the service provider of MANGA MIRAI with MyAnimeList supporting the service's marketing effort. MANGA MIRAI's system is also integrated into MyAnimeList 's website. Akatsuki Group is handling the service's system development, maintenance, service operations, and marketing. Media Do collaborates with publishers and translation companies to acquire new manga series for the platform.