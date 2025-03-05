Pocketpair Launches Palworld Game's Mac Version

Release of game's Mac version delayed twice on November 26, February 27

Pocketpair has launched the Mac version of its Palworld game on Tuesday. The game is now available on the Mac App Store for 3,400 yen or US$29.99, and needs at least 22.8GB of free space to install.

The game is available on Mac computers that have an Apple M1 or later chip, running macOS 14.0.0 (Sonoma) or higher. The game's Mac version supports subtitles in Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

The game has been optimized to run natively on Mac computers with Apple silicon. The game's dedicated server feature is scheduled for release in mid-March.

The game's Mac version release was originally planned on November 26, but was then delayed to February 27, to improve the port's quality. The February 27 release date has also been delayed to almost a week.

Pocketpair debuted itsmultiplayer survival game in January 2024 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PS5 in 68 countries and territories on September 25, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 on October 4.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair at the Tokyo District Court on September 18.



