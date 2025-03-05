News
Seven Seas Licenses I Can't Date My Student... Can I? & Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World! Manga, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: Go For It, Nakamura-kun! rerelease, Mocha the Cat & His Forever Family, more
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Go For It, Nakamura-kun! (New Edition Rerelease)
Creator: Syundei
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL Label)
Summary:
Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with another boy—his dreamy high school classmate Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin! In this endearing Boy's Love comedy about the trials of high school, follow Nakamura's hilarious attempts to cling to happiness.
Title: I Can't Date My Student... Can I?
Creator: Shinichirō Nariie
Release Date: January 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
After a night of drinking and lamenting over her love life, Hinata is surprised by a knock on her door. But even more surprising is the handsome man on the other side! Except there's one problem: he's her former student from years ago. Shintarou has always loved Hinata and spent years proposing and expressing his love for his sensei even though she was 17 years older. Hinata did her best to spare his feelings and told him she'd only marry him once he was 18 and an adult. Sure enough, that time has come. But can Hinata really get mixed up with one of her former students?
Title: Mocha the Cat & His Forever Family
Creator: nigotaro
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Mocha is a male calico cat—an extremely rare combination said to bring good luck. Abandoned on the streets as a kitten, now he's spoiled by his adoptive humans, who love his typical cat moods and mischief. Whether he's walking on the book they're trying to read, climbing the curtains, or just doing a biiig stretch, he'll put a smile on your face just like he does for his family!
Title: Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World!
Creator: Yu Imai
Release Date: January 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)
Summary:
When a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out during the school festival, shogi player Koutarou manages to save the beautiful and buxom Kana just before she's taken by a swarm. But when they reach shelter, they discover she's been bitten! Desperate not to die a virgin, Kana asks Koutarou to sleep with her before she changes, and he obliges, thinking this could be his only opportunity. After sharing their first time together, they discover a miracle: Kana's bite is fading away! Does Koutarou have the cure for the virus inside him? Convinced this is true, Kana is determined to stick close to him and have plenty of fun in the meantime. But when they make their way to Kana's school for shelter and protection, they come across something that could be more dangerous than the zombies.
Title: My Cute Cousin Always Gets Her Way
Creator: Inuchiku
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
When Nozomu ends up having to spend his summer vacation at his uncle's house, his main concern isn't being stuck in the middle of nowhere with nothing but hills and rice fields all around—it's his cousin Sou! This tanned tomboy is cute and full of pep but has zero respect for Nozomu's personal space or his authority as her older cousin. And to make matters worse, whether intentional or not, her clingy behavior almost makes it feel like she's coming onto him! Will Nozomu's poor heart survive until the end of this summer, or will he end up as obsessed with her as she seems to be with him?
Title: It's Just a Dream… Right?! (Comic) webtoon
Creator: White Eared
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1, Webtoons label)
Summary:
While looking for part-time work, 24-year-old Jungoh stumbles upon a curious and looking for an assistant. Enticed by the excellent benefits, Jungoh is eager to apply. Before he knows it, he finds himself in a situation that is far more bizarre than he could have ever imagined. His cute—but very grumpy—boss Ibeom is a shaman who works inside people's dreams, and Jungoh is going to help him. And if that wasn't crazy enough, the moody and prickly Ibeom has also been cursed by a nightmare seedling, causing uncontrollable sexual arousal! While Ibeom may still not be thrilled about Jungoh, he knows there's no one else he can turn to for help… and lucky for him, Jungoh is always in a giving mood.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.