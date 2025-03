Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami AnimeFesta Anime Reveals Theme Song, March 14 Early Streaming Premiere in Trailer Video

Suiseisha revealed on Wednesday a trailer for the anime adaptation of Ayaka Matsumoto 's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Bokura no Rendezvous" (Our Rendezvous) by the anime's main characters Akihiro Kaji (voiced by Chasuke ) and Yu Fukami (voiced by Marshmallow Yakitarō ). Suiseisha also revealed that the anime's early premiere for its completely uncut version on WWWave Corporation 's new streaming platform OceanVeil, on March 14 at 1:00 a.m. PDT (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Image courtesy of Suiseisha ©Ayaka Matsumoto/Suiseisha Inc.

The new OceanVeil streaming platform will launch on March 11.

The anime will premiere on Japanese television on April 6 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and will be simultaneously released in Japan and overseas via the Coolmic website.

The anime stars:

Chasuke as Akihiro Kaji

as Akihiro Kaji Marshmallow Yakitarō as Yu Fukami

Suiseisha describes the anime's story:

"How does someone as perfect as me get turned on by a guy who's so... ordinary?!" Kaji's good looks and charm have made him popular with everyone at his office. However, beneath the surface, he secretly looks down on others and judges them by a scoring system! If only he could find the perfect bottom who could live up to his standards. One day, Kaji finds himself on an overnight business trip with his bland colleague, Fukami. Unimpressed by the plain-looking Fukami, Kaji vows that even if they were the last two people on a deserted island, he would never consider sleeping with him! At least, that's what he thought... until he glimpsed Fukami coming out of the shower and realized his irresistibly cute and erotic side!

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) announced the manga's anime adaptation under its toridori boys love brand.

Matsumoto launched the manga on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on March 18. Coolmic distributes the manga in English. Online manga service Renta! also publishes the manga.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is the adaptation of OUMA 's The Share House's Secret Rule ( "1-funkan Dake Iretemo Ii yo…" Share House no Himitsu Rule. ) manga, which premiered its "premium" uncensored version on Coolmic on January 5.

