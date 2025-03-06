Amazon Prime Video's Filmbox Live Service Streams 1974 Heidi in U.S. in Spanish

50 of 52 episodes from anime adapting 1880 novel stream in Latin American Spanish

Alps no Shōjo Heidi

Heidi

The Filmbox Live subscription service viais streaming's 1974) anime, which adapted Swiss author's 1880 novel, with the Latin American Spanishin the U.S. The service is streaming 50 episodes, with episodes 7 and 46 missing.

Filmbox describes the story:

Heidi is a happy, outgoing orphan who lives with her grandfather in the idyllic scenery of the Swiss Alps. Heidi makes friends quickly and people know they can always rely on her for help. She loves the freedom of life in the mountains, but she also learns how to take on responsibility.

The anime debuted in Japan in 1974. A movie, featuring scenes from the series, opened in 1979. The series aired in various countries worldwide, but not the U.S.

The anime got new web anime shorts titled Alps no Rōjin Heidi no Ojii-san (Heidi's Elderly Grandfather of the Alps) on December 18. In the anime, Heidi's grandfather Alm-Onji is the protagonist as he and Heidi act like a comedy duo and talk in a Kansai dialect.

The anime previously inspired a short spinoff parody anime of Alm-Onji. The Alps no Shōjo Heidi ? Cyara-Onji anime debuted in August 2016. The series replaces the taciturn Alm-Onji with the cheerful and flashy "Cyara-Onji" and follow his misadventures. Clara, Peter, and Josef (the dog) respectively become "Sweets Clara," "Kira Kira Peter," and "Hard-boiled Josef."

