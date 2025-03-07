Teogonia Anime Reveals April 11 Debut, 7 More Cast Members

New visual also revealed

The staff for the television anime of Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series revealed more cast members and the show's April 11 debut on Friday. The series will debut on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 on April 11 at 24:30 (effectively April 12 at 12:30 a.m.). The show will stream simultaneously in Japan on ABEMA starting on April 12 at 12:30 a.m.

The staff also revealed a new main visual and more staff.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc © TSUKASA TANIMAI/SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO., LTD./TEOGONIA Project

The new cast members include:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Orha, the son of the Lord of Lag Village, possessed with "guardian bearers." He prioritizes his family's honor over the well-being of the villagers. He is overconfident in his abilities and refuses to listen to others.

Atsushi Miyauchi as Vegin, the Lord of Lag Village. He is the village leader and father of Orha Joze. He is respected by the people, and is dedicated to protecting and growing the village. He possesses "guardian bearers" and frequently spars with the village soldiers—none have ever defeated him.

Masaya Fukunishi as Manso, a young man from Lag Village and a member of Kai's unit. He is like an older brother to Kai, always looking out for him. With extensive battle experience against demi-humans, he struggles daily to survive.

Manaka Iwami as Elsa, a young girl from Lag Village. She mainly supports the men who go into battle by cooking and handling daily tasks in the village. She feels a connection with Kai, as they both came from other villages, and secretly has a bit of a crush on him.

Hana Tamegai as Alue, A girl from the Korol tribe. For a certain reason, she believes Kai is a god and brings him offerings in the valley. She now stays with him, helping with his daily life.

Hiroshi Naka as Polek, Elder of the Korol tribe. He lost his sight long ago but can perceive spiritual energy thanks to his "guardian bearers." A seasoned warrior, he ends up living near the valley for a particular reason.

The staff also revealed character designs for Orgs and Macaques.

Additionally, Banjō Ginga will voice the Valley God.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The anime stars:

Mutsumi Tamura as Kai

as Kai Kana Hanazawa as Jose

Kunihiro Mori ( Phantom in the Twilight , SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Tomoyasu Okubo (scenario for This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series scripts, Kawano is designing the characters, and Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki Hanma , Hyakko ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project. STU48 performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self).

Newly announced staff includes:

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. PASH! Bunko will release a new paperback version of the novels starting on April 4.

Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha released the 12th manga volume on July 5, and will release the 13th volume on April 4.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Press release