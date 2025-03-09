Crunchyroll to Stream One Piece Anime New Episodes Simultaneously on April 6

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will simultaneously stream the One Piece anime, when it resumes the Egghead arc on April 6 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, it will stream One Piece Specials 14-16, and new English dub episodes (1109-1122) starting on March 18 in the mentioned territories.

The One Piece anime will start airing in Japan on April 6 on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. on Fuji TV and its affiliates.

In mid-October the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc will continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting in April.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024.



Source: Email correspondence