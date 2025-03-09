Death Stranding 2 Game Launches on June 26

Collector's, deluxe digital editions grant early access on June 24; world concert tour slated

Kojima Productions announced during the livestreamed " PlayStation ® Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Panel at SXSW " at the 2025 South by Southwest event on Sunday that Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach game will launch worldwide on June 26. Players who purchase the collector's and digital deluxe editions of the game will get early access to the game on June 24. Pre-orders for the standard and collector's editions will open on March 17. The panel also announced the "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Strands of Harmony World Tour" concerts will run from November 8, 2025 in Sydney to March 26, 2026 in Toronto, with stops in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, and Canada.

The game's new trailers preview the song "To The Wilder" performed by Woodkid.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

The collector's edition gives purchasers early access to the game 48 hours ahead of the official release date, in-game items, a Magellan Man statue, a Dollman figurine, art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima , and a collector's box exclusive to the collector's edition. The digital deluxe edition includes the 48-hour early access and in-game items. Pre-orders of the game for all editions will also include four in-game items (separate and different from the in-game items in the collector's edition and digital deluxe edition).

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach game is slated for release for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

The cast for the game includes Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker , George Miller, Fatih Akin, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , and Nicolas Winding Refn.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ).

Kojima also announced a new game titled OD during The 2023 Game Awards in collaboration with film director and comedian Jordan Peele ( Get Out , Us , Nope ).

Kojima announced in January that his next original project will be in the action espionage genre.