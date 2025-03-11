Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi Spinoff Cuisine Manga About Shin-chan's Dad Gets TV Anime

TV Asahi announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Yōichi Tsukahara 's Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi (The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch) spinoff manga of Crayon Shin-chan . The anime will premiere on BS Asahi in October. Toshiyuki Morikawa reprises his role from the Crayon Shin-chan anime as Hiroshi Nohara.

Tsukasa Nishiyama ( Mugyutto! Black Clover , mini vanguard Large , The Human Crazy University ) is directing the anime at DLE in Flash-style animation, with Crayon Shin-chan studio's Shin-Ei Animation also credited for production. Hasyashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Sand Land , Onmyō Kaiten Re:verse ) and Moral ( Shin-chan , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki ) are penning the scripts. Koutarou Yamawaki is designing the characters. Akifumi Tada is composing the music.

The spinoff manga focuses on Hiroshi Nohara, Shin-chan's father and the head of the Nohara family. As a 35-year-old salaryman, he has limited time and money to spend on food, which shapes his choice of lunchtime. Throughout the manga, Hiroshi describes the food, delivers food trivia, and gripes about workplace woes, such as having to treat his seniors to food, sudden workloads shortening his lunch break, and hated bosses.

The anime will run on Fridays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Tsukahara launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Town magazine in December 2015, where it ran until the magazine ended publication in December 2023. The manga then moved to the Manga Crayon Shin-chan website. Futabasha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume in May 2024. The manga's title is an apparent reference to the popular long-running workplace documentary series Professional: Shigoto no Ryūgi (Professional: The Style of Work).

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers), the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, will open on August 8.

Yoshito Usui launched the original Crayon Shin-chan manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 1990. Usui passed away on September 11, 2009. The manga inspired a long-running franchise that includes a consistently highly-rated television anime adaptation that has been running weekly since 1992, a yearly anime film, games, merchandise, and more.

Usui's staff launched the Shin Crayon Shin-chan manga in launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Manga Town magazine in August 2010. The manga moveed to the Manga Crayon Shin-chan website when Monthly Manga Town ended publication in December 2023.