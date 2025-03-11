Secret Relationship Webtoon Sees Surge in Viewership/Revenue Following Live-Action Series Premiere

Viewership in N. America grew by 12 times

Image via Kakao Entertainment Website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment

announced on March 10 that the viewership and revenue of its webtoonhas significantly increased following the release of its live-action drama adaptation on February 27. According to, within one week of the drama's premiere, the webtoon's views onand Kakao Webtoon in South Korea increased fivefold, while revenue tripled. In North America, the webtoon—available on—experienced an even more dramatic surge, with views growing by 12 times and revenue by eight times.

Despite concluding last year, the webtoon has seen a resurgence in popularity as fans revisit the original story amid the drama's success. The data was measured by comparing the one week before and after the drama's release (Pre-release: February 20–26, Post-release: February 27–March 5).

Secret Relationship has been drawing attention on streaming platforms as it ranked first in new releases in the U.S. region immediately after its premiere.

The story follows the intense romance between Da-on, who has never been able to live an everyday life, and three men who are drawn to him. The cast includes WEi member Jun-seo Kim, Sun-hyung Cha, Jung-woo Cha, and Ho-young Kim.

The series is adapted from the boys-love webtoon that has surpassed 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon. McQueen STUDIO drew the series, which ended in 2023. The English version of the Secret Relationships webtoon is available on Tapas .

Source: Kakao Entertainment