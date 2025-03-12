×
'Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana' Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Soigne animates Hey's story of life in college when drunk

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Hey's Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana (Botan Kamiina, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower) manga. The website revealed the anime's teaser visual, main staff, and "concept movie."

©塀（秋田書店）／上伊那ぼたん製作委員会

Hey drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Takashi Sakuma (16bit Sensation: Another Layer director, Solo Leveling episode director) is directing the anime at Soigne with Shuntarō Tozawa (Undead Unluck, Fire Force episode director) as the assistant director. Kou Yoshinari (White Album) is designing the characters and Yūsuke Matsuo (Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance film key animator) and Miyachi (Eiga no Osomatsu-san key animator) are the main animators. Yoko Yonaiyama (A Sign of Affection) is in charge of series scripts, and Kana Hashiguchi (Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World, The tale of outcasts) is composing the music.

The manga centers on Botan Kamiina, a 20-year-old in her first year in college, who becomes a little bolder and says surprising things when she gets drunk.

Hey launched the manga on Akita Shoten's Manga Cross website in March 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2020, and the sixth volume will ship on March 18.

Sources: Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana anime's website, Comic Natalie

